Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.