Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,832 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.18. 757,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,597. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

