Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.22 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

