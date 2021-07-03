Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $6,943,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $135.34 and a one year high of $193.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

