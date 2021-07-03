Morgan Stanley Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $83.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

AppLovin stock opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

