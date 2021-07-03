Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.