Morgan Stanley Reiterates €750.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €783.09 ($921.28).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €734.40 ($864.00) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €721.27.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.