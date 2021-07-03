Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after acquiring an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,182,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $222.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

