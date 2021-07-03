Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Financial Analysis

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.62 $35.19 million $2.99 39.73

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

