MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 3.1% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $7.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.91. The stock had a trading volume of 254,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.21. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

