mStable USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,555.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.20 million and $1,555.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,504.12 or 0.99968933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.