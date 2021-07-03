Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

TSE:MTL opened at C$13.47 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

