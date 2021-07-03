Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,141 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

