Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in CarMax by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,478 shares of company stock valued at $43,944,169 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

