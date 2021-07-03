Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 120,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 174,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

