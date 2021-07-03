Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 72,892 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

