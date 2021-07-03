Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

