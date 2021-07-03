Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $114.24

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.24, but opened at $120.00. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 575 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

