Nasym Afsari Sells 18,578 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.