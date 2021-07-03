National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.86. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 50,835 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.42%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

