National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Bank by 1,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.