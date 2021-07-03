National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) versus The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Head-To-Head Survey

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

National Instruments has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Instruments and The Descartes Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.29 billion 4.36 $143.66 million $0.80 53.29 The Descartes Systems Group $348.66 million 17.09 $52.10 million $0.61 115.57

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than The Descartes Systems Group. National Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Instruments and The Descartes Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 1 3 1 0 2.00 The Descartes Systems Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

National Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.64%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus price target of $69.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than National Instruments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 1.18% 9.89% 6.62% The Descartes Systems Group 16.35% 6.64% 5.73%

Summary

National Instruments beats The Descartes Systems Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and NI SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has a strategic agreement with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce enablement; customs and regulatory compliance; trade data; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. It offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. The company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

