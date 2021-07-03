National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 588.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

