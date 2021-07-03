National Pension Service Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,144 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $466.83 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $268.50 and a 1-year high of $470.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.