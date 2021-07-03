National Pension Service Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 232.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.