National Pension Service Purchases 923 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $25,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,768. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG opened at $276.23 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.84 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

