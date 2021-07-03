National Pension Service Purchases 9,560 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 136.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

