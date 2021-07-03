National Pension Service Sells 47,500 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 97.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $507.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

