National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

NSA opened at $50.86 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $34,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

