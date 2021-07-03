Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

NM traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 469,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,596. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

