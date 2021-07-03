NEA Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 37,093 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRX. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 140,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Equities analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

