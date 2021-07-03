NEA Management Company LLC Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,156,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060,000. Coursera comprises about 21.4% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 16.24% of Coursera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $8,933,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $6,750,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $2,025,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 699,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,249. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

