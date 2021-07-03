Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAE. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE HAE opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

