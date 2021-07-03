Neil Miotto Purchases 6,368 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto acquired 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Miotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00.

Shares of Kaleyra stock remained flat at $$12.25 during trading on Friday. 189,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $383.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

