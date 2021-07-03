Nellore Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Shift4 Payments accounts for 0.6% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

