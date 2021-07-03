Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $125.51 on Friday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $361.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $451,949,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

