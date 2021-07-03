Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 148,024 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.51. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

