Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349,172 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSXP. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.