Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,709 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Sutro Biopharma worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after buying an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

