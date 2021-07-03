Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 58,737 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Veritone worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VERI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

