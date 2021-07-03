Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 64,663 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

