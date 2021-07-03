Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Amedisys worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

AMED stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.96 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

