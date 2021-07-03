Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $13.53 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46.
