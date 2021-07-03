Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.05 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.