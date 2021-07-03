Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.05 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.15.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
