Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) versus Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.91 $407.30 million $4.16 23.70 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 107.29 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -3.16

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 11 0 2.65 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $124.38, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Gritstone bio has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 153.50%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 38.45% 40.53% 24.37% Gritstone bio -167.62% -53.29% -38.65%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Gritstone bio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chorea in Huntington's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; NBI-827104, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for treating rare pediatric epilepsy and other indications; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBI-1065844, a D-amino acid oxidase inhibitor for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845, an alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid potentiator for the treatment of resistant depression; and NBI-1065846, a G protein-coupled receptor 139 agonist for treating anhedonia in depression. It has collaborations and agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; AbbVie Inc.; and Sentia Medical Sciences Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

