New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

NGD stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

