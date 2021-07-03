New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Down 39.9% in June

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NJMC stock remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 331,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative net margin of 36.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

