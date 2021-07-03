New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 25,900 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,402.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,615 shares of company stock valued at $73,726 in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

