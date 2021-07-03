New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 18,400 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 557.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cerecor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerecor alerts:

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERC opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. Cerecor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $316.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.