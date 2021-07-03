New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $57,000 Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.7% in the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.9% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS opened at $61.17 on Friday. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 156.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.